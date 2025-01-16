Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 537,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,912. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 88.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

