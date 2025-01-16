Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at UBS Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NWL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,205. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

