NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.62 and last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 4378061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after buying an additional 583,207 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

