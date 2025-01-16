Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.05 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 239.20 ($2.93). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 242 ($2.96), with a volume of 234,169 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NXR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.98) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.59) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Norcros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXR

Norcros Stock Performance

Norcros Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.