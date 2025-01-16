Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 19311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of -0.10.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Northamber’s payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.
Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.
