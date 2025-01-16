Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ASML by 10.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 99.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 10.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in ASML by 24.5% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $955.50.

ASML stock opened at $726.30 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $702.22 and a 200 day moving average of $801.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

