Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 62409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Nubeva Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nubeva Technologies
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.