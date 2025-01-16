Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 62409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

