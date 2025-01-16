Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 67227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

