Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 17,240 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in New York Times by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Up 1.2 %

NYT opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.