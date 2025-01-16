Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

