Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNT opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

