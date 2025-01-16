Oak Thistle LLC Sells 6,382 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

SWKS stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

