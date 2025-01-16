Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,509,236. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $81.58.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

