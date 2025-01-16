Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCGN. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCGN

Ocugen Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,824,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 1,047,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 2,760.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 725,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.