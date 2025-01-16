Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.64 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 145.65 ($1.78), with a volume of 130620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.79).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £185.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.25.

Insider Activity at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King bought 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,368.15 ($5,344.61). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,234.55). 15.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

