Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

