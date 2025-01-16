Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 200,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 617,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on OMER. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Omeros Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omeros by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
