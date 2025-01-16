Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 200,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 617,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several research firms recently commented on OMER. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $522.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omeros by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

