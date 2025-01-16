Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

OS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Shares of Onestream stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,699,787 shares of company stock valued at $230,912,230.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth $10,331,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,290,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

