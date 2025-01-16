Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.
OS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onestream
Onestream Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,699,787 shares of company stock valued at $230,912,230.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth $10,331,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,290,000.
About Onestream
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.