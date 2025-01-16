Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $29.29. Onestream shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 184,676 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onestream
Onestream Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream
In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,699,787 shares of company stock worth $230,912,230 over the last three months.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth about $222,000.
About Onestream
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.