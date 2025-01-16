Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $29.29. Onestream shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 184,676 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,699,787 shares of company stock worth $230,912,230 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

