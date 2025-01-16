Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 616,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 700,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

