Orser Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.