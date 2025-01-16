Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

