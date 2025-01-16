Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $564.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $522.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.14 and its 200 day moving average is $493.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $479.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $425.48 and a twelve month high of $537.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

