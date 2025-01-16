Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,940,000 after buying an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $290.94 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.