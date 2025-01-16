Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Short Interest Update

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other news, Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 215,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $473,116.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 389,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,744.80. The trade was a 123.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palladyne AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
