Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

