PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.57 and last traded at $143.87. 1,201,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,553,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.50.
PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
