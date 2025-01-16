PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.61 and traded as high as C$9.62. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 42,283 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The firm has a market cap of C$444.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$492,250.00. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

