Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.