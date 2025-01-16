Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.