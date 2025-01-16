Pines Wealth Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ford Motor by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 43,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 278,700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.