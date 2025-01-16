Pines Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 88,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FFC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

