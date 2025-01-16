Pines Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 28.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.62.

NYSE SPGI opened at $497.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

