Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 20,898 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 179.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,461 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,031 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 821,050 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 650,852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

