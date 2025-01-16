Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 6,958 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

FIXD opened at $42.86 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.