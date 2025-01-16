Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

