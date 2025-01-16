Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 10,590 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 261.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

