Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 4,023 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.