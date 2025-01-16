Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 93,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,977 shares of company stock worth $13,950,095. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of VMI opened at $325.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $354.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

