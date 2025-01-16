Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 38,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

