Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,366. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
