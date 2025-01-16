Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,366. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.