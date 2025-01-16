ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 138820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.00.

In other ProPetro news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,125.12. The trade was a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 84.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

