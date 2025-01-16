ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 896354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,342,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

