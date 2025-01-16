ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 896354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.