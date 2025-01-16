Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275. Proximus has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.
Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Proximus to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
