Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275. Proximus has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Proximus to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

