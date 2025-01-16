Q4 EPS Forecast for Sagicor Financial Decreased by Analyst

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sagicor Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sagicor Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sagicor Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Sagicor Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sagicor Financial stock opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$909.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. Sagicor Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.14.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

