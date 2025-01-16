Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $358.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $329.31 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.27 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

