Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.38. 21,004,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 61,744,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QSI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Tuesday.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 8.3 %

Insider Transactions at Quantum-Si

The company has a market cap of $363.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $11,710,931.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,000. This represents a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 35.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Stories

