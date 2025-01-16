Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.28 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

