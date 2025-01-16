Rajeev Saggar Sells 6,249 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,170.64. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Saggar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94.

Liquidia Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LQDA. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

