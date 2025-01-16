Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 241 ($2.95), with a volume of 213605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.88).

Ramsdens Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.16. The firm has a market cap of £74.97 million, a PE ratio of 979.17 and a beta of 1.22.

About Ramsdens

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.